Two people seriously injured after head-on crash on Mid Bay Bridge

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Niceville residents were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Mid Bay Bridge Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says in a release a 35-year-old woman driving South at about 3 p.m near the toll plaza crossed into the Northbound lane colliding with a Nissan Pathfinder.

FHP says a 65-year-old man in the SUV was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was also taken to a hospital, both suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other passengers listed in either vehicle.