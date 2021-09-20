Two people seriously injured after head-on crash on Mid Bay Bridge

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
VIDEO__FDOT__Mid_Bay_Bridge_closed_indef_8_20190110024708

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Niceville residents were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Mid Bay Bridge Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says in a release a 35-year-old woman driving South at about 3 p.m near the toll plaza crossed into the Northbound lane colliding with a Nissan Pathfinder.

FHP says a 65-year-old man in the SUV was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was also taken to a hospital, both suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other passengers listed in either vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories