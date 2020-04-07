“They are both fighting for their lives,” 2 children in ICU after hit and run in Northwest Florida

CANTONEMENT, Fla. (WKRG) UPDATE: We now know 2 children were hit by a driver who left these scene in Escambia County, Florida Monday night. Both Rylee West, 13, and Hailey Locke, 12, are in intensive Care. Rylee is on life support. They were both hit by a care Monday night on West Quintette Road near Carrington Lakes Boulevard in Cantonement.

“They are both so beautiful and fighting so hard right now,” Hailey’s mother Courtney Giles said. “These kids are loved by our entire community and deserve for their story to be known”

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, are in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County, Florida. The crash happened Monday night around 8pm near the intersection of Quintette Road and Lake Carrington. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the two victims were walking along Quintette Road when they were struck by a driver in a Ford Escape. After running into the victims, the driver, identified as Robert Etheridge, left the scene. After the initial crash was reported, Etheridge called police and said he thought he hit a deer. The car was found and determined to be the same car that hit the victims. Charges are pending.

