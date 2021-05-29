Two Pensacola Police officers buy basketball hoop for locals

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola Police Officers went above and beyond and purchased some local boys a new basketball hoop and basketball.

Officers Hual and Patrick responded to a report of a neighbor thinking two boys were breaking into the neighborhood church. On arrival they found the boys were retrieving their basketball that went over the fence. Officers also discovered their hoop had been a simple flower pot.

A couple of days later Officer Hual and Patrick returned with a new hoop and ball.