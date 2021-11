PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A 23-year-old man is in critical condition following a single-car crash on Sorrento Rd. late Thursday night. The 30-year-old passenger was also seriously injured.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. when the driver lost control of his black sedan, ran off the road and hit a tree near the Nighthawk Lane intersection.

The driver was airlifted to Baptist Hospital. The passenger was rushed by ambulance to the same hospital.