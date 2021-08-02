Two Pensacola assisted living facility employees steal from elderly resident, abandon them on roadside, Florida AG says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — Attorney General Ashley Moody said Monday a manager and employee of an assisted living facility in Pensacola were arrested over the weekend on charges related to exploiting and stealing from an elderly person.

On Sept. 3, 2019, Tavetta Lavetta Jones and Terkera Levine, who both were employed at Whispering Pines Assisted Living Facility in Pensacola, were supposed to transfer the elderly person to sign bond paperwork but instead abandoned the person on the side of Antioch Cemetery Road in Walton County and took the victim’s ID card and debit card, Moody said in a press release.

“The scheme concocted and carried out by these two caregivers is horrifying — the women abused their positions to steal a patient’s ID and debit card, then abandoned the senior victim on the side of the road. Thankfully, following an investigation by my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, these suspects have been arrested and will face serious charges for this criminal scheme,” Moody said in a press release.

Jones is charged with one count of exploitation of an elderly person, a third-degree felony; one count of criminal use of personal identification information of a person over 60 years of age and one count of criminal use of personal identification information over $5,000, both second-degree felonies. If convicted on all counts, Jones faces a possible sentence of up to 35 years in state prison.

Levine, a manager at Whisperin Pines, faces a charge of accessory after the fact. If convicted, Levine faces a possible sentence of up to five years in state prison.