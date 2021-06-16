Two Okaloosa County teens admit to armed burglary and grand theft

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Destin resident is a shining example of ‘see something, say something’ the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says.

Deputies arrested 18-year old Donny Wilburn of Mary Esther and 18-year old Eian Wilson of Fort Walton Beach Tuesday, June 15.

OCSO says a call came in early Tuesday morning for two men dressed in black and acting suspiciously. The witness also gave OCSO a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies located the described car and made a traffic stop. During which, Wilburn admitted to checking cars for unlocked doors and stealing guns and ammo from a truck.

“As a result of this man’s willingness to call law enforcement, two stolen, loaded weapons and additional ammunition were taken off our streets, and two teens committing felonies have been caught. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden

The pair is charged with armed burglary and grand theft.





“Last year, there were 176 firearms stolen during car burglaries in our jurisdiction, and 95 percent were from unlocked vehicles.” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden

Sheriff Aden hopes this will serve as a reminder for residents to lock car doors, take keys inside the house, and remove or hide your valuable items.