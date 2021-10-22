Two more arrests made in connection to murder of Ladarius Clardy

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two more men in connection to the murder of high school football standout Ladarius Clardy.

Timothy Donail Knight, Jr. and Terrell Taquez Parker Jr. were arrested Friday, Oct. 22, and charged in connection to Clardy’s homicide. Knight and Parker are both charged with principal first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post.

A third suspect in Clardy’s murder, Kobie Lashun Jenkins Jr., was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with first-degree murder.

Clardy, a former football player at Pine Forest High School, was shot in his car July 1 after returning home from Kennesaw State University.