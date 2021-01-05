Two Milton teens critically injured after crash near Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Fla. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl from Milton are in critical condition after a crash at State Road 89 and Penton Road at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol report says the teens, who were in a sedan, tried to turn onto S.R. 89 and a pickup truck collided with the left side of the sedan. Both vehicles hit a culvert, and the sedan came to a final rest in a ditch.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.

