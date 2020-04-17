Two men wanted in connection to Thursday shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men are wanted in connection to a Thursday shooting in Pensacola.
Trayveon Alexander, 19, and Woodie Smith Jr., 21, are both wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at Oakwood Terrace Apartments.
Alexander is wanted for attempted homicide, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.
Smith Jr. is wanted for battery.
Both Alexander and Smith are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP.
