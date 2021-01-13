Two men indicted by grand jury for separate Santa Rosa County murders

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men have been indicted for murder in Santa Rosa County.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced the indictments on Wednesday.

A newly-paneled jury issued the following indictments for prosecution:

Hakeem Denarious Peterson has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. Peterson is charged with the Sept. 15 murder of a Tom Thumb convenience store employee.

The shooting happened at the Tom Thumb store on Glover Lane in Milton and was investigated by the city’s police department.

Jerry Savory Phillips, Jr., was also charged by the grand jury with first-degree murder.

Phillips is accused of murdering Felecia Kuswandy on his family’s property near Jay.

The case was investigated by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

