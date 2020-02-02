Two men arrested for drug trafficking in Santa Rosa County

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested following a traffic stop, officers finding approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets, and drug paraphernalia.

On February 1, 2020, officers noticed a grey Kia sedan driving at a high speed. Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were identified by officers.

Officers quickly learned that Reinhardt, the passenger, had an active warrant in Orange County, Florida. Soon, backup was requested and a subsequent search led to the discovery of the harbored drugs.

Reinhardt and Simmons were taken into custody and transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail.

