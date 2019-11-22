Two men arrested after carjacking and chase in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men have been arrested after deputies say they carjacked a woman at gunpoint Thursday night. It happened around 11:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of Twin Oaks Drive.

The victim told deputies she was in the parking lot when a man pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of the car. She reported the man drove away in her car.

About an hour later deputies saw the car near the intersection U Street and Leonard Street. The driver refused to pull over and led deputies on a chase.

The car crashed into several vendor stables at the T&W Flea Market. Deputies say two men bailed out of the car before it came to a stop.

One suspect was found with a stolen gun. A second gun was found inside the car with an altered serial number. Jalael Smith and De’Shawn English are being charged with armed carjacking, gun related crimes, as well as fleeing and eluding. Smith had outstanding warrants that include fraud, dealing stolen property and felony battery.