Two men and dog survive Destin plane crash

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The City of Fort Walton Beach Emergency Management Team is actively monitoring all official information related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is following its Emergency Action Plan to manage possible issues if a local outbreak occurs. This includes working with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) – the local, lead agency – to understand the status of COVID-19 in our community, sharing important information to the public from FDOH and other state officials, and communicating with City departments and employees to ensure essential public services remain available for City residents.

“The impact COVID-19 will have on our area and, specifically, the City of Fort Walton Beach, is unknown at this time, however we are following protocols and taking precautions to make sure we are prepared in the event of an epidemic locally,” says City of Fort Walton Beach Emergency Manager Ken Perkins. “I have confidence in our health department and state officials to provide us with the information and resources needed in case of an emergency.”