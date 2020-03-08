Two men and dog survive Destin plane crash

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says two men and a dog came out of a plane crash without a scratch. A Facebook Post says: ” Amazingly two men and their yellow Labrador retriever came out of this situation without a scratch when their small plane reportedly had engine problems and landed in a tree short of the runway at the Destin Airport shortly after 10 am this morning. The crash is off airport property on Planet Drive. The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be handling the investigation. “

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories