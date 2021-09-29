Two men accused of stealing car used in murder of Pensacola football star

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men are accused of stealing the car used in the murder of former high school football star in Pensacola.

19-year-old Quaderis Stallworth and 20-year-old Erick Smith stole the 2014 Ford Fusion used in the July 1 murder of 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was stolen from Okaloosa County and the tags were changed, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

DNA evidence led investigators to Stallworth and Smith.

The two men have not been named as persons of interests in Clardy’s murder, according to the Escambia County Sherriff’s Office.