Two killed in mobile home fire in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- At least two people were hurt in two separate shootings early Saturday morning in Escambia County. An official with the sheriff's office said the first happened at about 1:45 am at the Fairgrounds. A spokesperson said it was a fight between juveniles. One was shot and transported to a hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injures.

In a second, separate incident, a man walks into a Tom Thumb gas station at Creighton Road and Lanier Drive at 2:30 with a gunshot wound. A spokesperson said the victim said he was shot just about a block away on San Dollar Circle and it appears to be a domestic incident. One person was detained and the victim was taken to a local hospital.