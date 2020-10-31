Two killed in mobile home fire in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —
Unedited News Release from Escambia County
On Saturday, Oct. 31, 15 units from Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS were dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 1200 block of N. 46th Ave. for a structure fire in a mobile home. Upon arrival, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control at 5:03 a.m. Two juvenile victims were discovered at the scene. One firefighter was transported to a local area hospital for a minor injury. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents. The State Fire Marshal will conduct the cause and origin investigation.