Two killed in mobile home fire in Escambia County, FL

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —

Unedited News Release from Escambia County

On Saturday, Oct. 31, 15 units from Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS were dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 1200 block of N. 46th Ave. for a structure fire in a mobile home. Upon arrival, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control at 5:03 a.m. Two juvenile victims were discovered at the scene. One firefighter was transported to a local area hospital for a minor injury. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents. The State Fire Marshal will conduct the cause and origin investigation.

