ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men have been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Pensacola man in August.

On Oct. 6, an Escambia County grand jury indicted Carlos Holloway, 39, and Dewitt Echols, 31, for first-degree murder.

On Aug. 23, 2021, James Johnson was found shot to death off of North Loop Road in Escambia County.

Both Holloway and Echols are being held on no bond with an arraignment date set for Oct. 14.