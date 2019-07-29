Two fatal accidents in Escambia County leave 3 dead, including two teens

Escambia County, Fla (WKRG)- Two teenagers were killed in a car accident early Monday morning according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says four people were riding north on Highway 95A in a 2007 Ford Focus when it veered into the east shoulder of the road Coweta Road. The car started to rotate clockwise when the left side of it hit a utility pole. FHP says 15-year-old Samara Cooks and 18-year-old Deleigha Gibson were killed. Two other people in the car are now in critical condition.

Several hours later on Pine Forest and West Nine Mile Roads, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car according to FHP. We will update everyone with more info as it comes.