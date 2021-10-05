Two dogs die in house fire, says Crestview Fire Department

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A house fire in Okaloosa County claimed the lives of two dogs, according to the Crestview Fire Department (CFD).

The blaze started on Wednesday, Sept. 29 on Texas Parkway. Crestview firefighters say it was a call for heavy smoke coming from a one-story house with people possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters immediately began a fire attack and searched for anyone trapped inside. After finding no residents, the firefighters located the source of the flames in the kitchen and went to work.

Crestview Fire Department says a search of the home led responders to the two dogs still inside. Crews tried to rescue the dogs but had no luck.

The wood-structured kitchen was heavily damaged by the fire. You can see more details in the photos attached.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. We have reached out to Crestview Fire Department for more information.

CFD says the Crestview Police Department, Eglin AFB Fire, and Okaloosa County EMS also responded to the scene.