Two dead in Destin traffic wreck on Highway 98

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Fort Walton Beach area residents died in a traffic wreck on Highway 98 in Destin on Thursday afternoon after a 2009 Nissan Altima made a left turn onto Henderson Beach Road and was struck by a west-bound Chevrolet Silverado.

A 33-year-old male passenger in the Altima was pronounced dead on the scene, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release. The 57-year-old female driver was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said they did not believe alcohol was a factor at the time of the release, but the wreck remains under investigation by the Traffic Homicide Investigation team.

The Silverado was driven by an 18-year-old who “sustained non-incapacitating injuries.”

