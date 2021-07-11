Two dead after fatal accident in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people from Cantonment are dead after a three-vehicle accident in Escambia County.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday, July 11, at State Road 97 and Gibson Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

The report says an SUV was driving southbound on State Road 97 toward Gibson Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a white pickup truck. A third vehicle, a blue truck, hit the rear end of the white truck. The passenger of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman from Cantonment, and the driver of the white truck, a 62-year-old man from Cantonment, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old man from Cantonment, is in critical condition, and the driver of the blue pickup truck had no injuries.