MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office said two men died after being pulled from the water in Miramar Beach.

The men were a 55-year-old from Georgia and a 21-year-old from Louisiana. The flag was a single red flag at the time of the water rescue.

WCSO wants to remind you although they cannot stop anyone from going in the water it does not mean you should go in. The single red flag is a reminder of high surf and strong rip currents.