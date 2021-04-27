Two Crestview teens arrested for stealing gun, using stolen credit card

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, two Crestview teenagers have been arrested in connection with an April 12th car burglary near Crestview that resulted in a stolen gun and the use of the victim’s credit card at four locations.

17-year old Elijah Westbrooksis charged with armed burglary, theft of a firearm, fraudulent use of a credit card, open carry of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor. 17-year old Eric Sutton is charged with armed burglary, theft of a firearm, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the teens were captured on a business’s video surveillance using the stolen credit card. The video included facial shots, their car, and a tag number. A weapon matching the description of the stolen gun was also seen in the video in Westbrooks’ possession. Deputies say additional items purchased with the stolen card were found in

Westbrooks’ and Sutton’s bedrooms at their separate addresses.

Sutton was arrested April 12th. Westbrooks’ warrant was served after he was located on April 19th. The burglary took place at a home on Happy Trails Road.