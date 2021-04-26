Two charged in shooting that sent bullets through walls of Pensacola café

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people have been charged in a shooting that happened Sunday morning near the Jordan Valley Cafe on S. Jefferson Street.

Police say Robert McCaskill shot at another man – Nicholas Hudson – while McCaskill was inside his vehicle. Some of the shots McCaskill fired hit the café. He’s charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and criminal mischief. The criminal mischief charges stem from the bullet holes in the restaurant.

Investigators say Hudson was also armed – and returned fire. He’s charged with carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories