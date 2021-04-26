Two charged in shooting that sent bullets through walls of Pensacola café

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people have been charged in a shooting that happened Sunday morning near the Jordan Valley Cafe on S. Jefferson Street.

Police say Robert McCaskill shot at another man – Nicholas Hudson – while McCaskill was inside his vehicle. Some of the shots McCaskill fired hit the café. He’s charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and criminal mischief. The criminal mischief charges stem from the bullet holes in the restaurant.

Investigators say Hudson was also armed – and returned fire. He’s charged with carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in a public place.