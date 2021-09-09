Two charged after passing out in car with baby, sheriff says

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Concerned bystanders removed a five-month-old baby from the back seat of a car “within reach of drug paraphernalia,” according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Randy Smith, 23, and Alexis Freeman, 22, were unconscious in the car parked off Page Bacon Road when Okaloosa deputies arrived and “appeared to be suffering from overdoses,” according to the release.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found “two loaded syringes which tested positive for Fentanyl.” Deputies also found about one gram of heroin and “numerous controlled prescription medications.”

The release said the baby “was evaluated and found to be uninjured.”

Charges against Smith and Freeman include trafficking in fentanyl, possession of heroin and oxycodone and child neglect.