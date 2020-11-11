Two boys reported missing in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are in search of two missing boys whose last known location was Etheridge Road 2:30 AM Wednesday.

12-year-old Christopher Raysean Faulkner and 15-year-old Stephen James Barna were named as the missing children.

Deputies say it’s unknown what Faulkner was wearing at the time but he took a black and orange backpack with printed “Bayside Dynamo #6.” Barna’s clothing is also unknown but he left with a black backpack with the “PBFC #8.”

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

