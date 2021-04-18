Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Escambia County, Florida Saturday

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At least two men were booked into the Escambia County Jail in Florida Sunday evening on multiple drug charges. 25-year-old Daryl Hayes is being held on a $460,000 bond. He was charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking, including cocaine distribution and amphetamine trafficking.

30-year-old Frederick Crenshaw was also booked into the Escambia County Jail Saturday evening. He’s being held on a $266,000 bond. Crenshaw’s charges include cocaine and painkiller trafficking. It’s not clear if these two arrests are related. The two men have different addresses but were booked into the Escambia County Jail minutes apart after 6 pm Saturday evening.

Daryl Hayes