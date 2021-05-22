Two arrested in Okaloosa County after drive-by shooting

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men have been arrested in Fort Walton Beach after a drive-by shooting lead into a police chase.

Nija Gamble and Lekendrick Ingram drove by a house on Lowrey Drive and proceeded to shoot at it. No one was hurt. Gamble was driving the vehicle at the time of the chase and shooting.

You can read the full unedited press release below:

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men suspected in a drive-by shooting near Fort Walton Beach Friday, who then tried to make a getaway before ditching the car and taking off on foot. One of the men had been seen pointing a firearm towards a house on Lowrey Drive, and then a gunshot was heard. No one wasinjured. The suspect vehicle, driven by 30-year old Nija Gamble of Florosa, fled from deputiesin reverse down Elaine Avenue around one in the afternoon, hitting a car and then continuing to flee at high speeds onto Oak Street. While the car wasin motion, the passenger, later identified as 31-year old Lekendrick Ingram of Fort Walton Beach, got out and took a tumble. Gamble then jumped out, leaving the car in drive. While they ran, the car continued to the end of Oak Street and struck a tree. Both fled east through yards while OCSO deputies, with the assistance of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, set up a perimeter.

Ingram was found on Hickory Street and taken into custody. Gamble wasspotted entering a home on Earl Street. All the occupantsthere came out, except Gamble. With the help of an OCSO K9, he waslocated hiding inside. A black bag found nearby that Gamble had been seen grabbing from the car contained cash and narcotics. Gamble is charged with resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in hydrocodone, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, and more.

Ingram is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.