Two arrested in Fort Walton Beach after search warrant reveals narcotics, counterfeiting equipment

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested on various narcotics-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Cape Drive Wednesday.

On Dec. 2, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department executed the search warrant at 44 Cape Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Detectives learned of a wanted fugitive, Justin Tipton, 27, at the residence. While arresting Tipton, investigators found narcotics in the home and obtained a search warrant. Their investigation revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, narcotics paraphernalia, counterfeit U.S. currency and counterfeiting equipment. 

Tipton and Emily Ledford, 46, of South Carolina, were arrested for various narcotics-related offenses. The investigation is continuing as a result of the search warrant.

On May 8, a drug bust was conducted at the same house and seven people, including Tipton, were arrested. Tipton was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

