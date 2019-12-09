Two Alabama women killed in Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two women from Alabama were killed in a car accident in Okaloosa County Sunday night.

The accident happened on State Road 189 about a half-mile south of Joe Jordan Road in Baker.

Taylor Willis, 27, of Dozier, Ala., was traveling north on SR 189 when her vehicle drifted into the southbound lane. Jeremy Richardson, 30, of Baker, Fla., was traveling south when Willis’ vehicle drifted into his lane. Richardson steered into the northbound lane to avoid a collision, but his car struck the front of Willis’ car.

Willis died while being transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center. Her passenger, Hannah Miller, 22, of Andalusia, Ala. was pronounced dead on the scene.

Richardson suffered minor injuries. Charges are pending.