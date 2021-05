NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) posted pictures of a turtle crossing the road in Niceville Monday morning.





In the post, what appears to be a snapping turtle is up and crossing College Boulevard. The deputy says the turtle was unconscious at first after being hit by a vehicle, but eventually got up and made its way across the road.

OCSO is reminding residents to keep an eye out for turtle crossings.