Tumblr cybertip leads to Pensacola child porn arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Cybertips about child pornography on the Tumblr social blogging network landed a Pensacola woman behind bars.

Katie Nicole Gibbons, 20, was arrested Sunday night and charged with possession of child pornography.

According to the arrest report, the investigation began in September 2018 with two cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding a page on Tumblr.

A Pensacola Police detective looked into the tip and discovered images and videos depicting underage children engaged in sexual activity.

A search warrant further revealed the Tumblr account had more than 700 images of possible child pornography.

The pictures were run through the NCMEC database. More than half of the photos were new to the system, which the arrest report said could indicate “new yet unseen victims who have just been abused.”

Investigators traced the activity on Tumblr to an IP address at a home on Stiller Lake Road in Escambia County, Florida. Since it fell outside PPD jurisdiction, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation in October 2019.

Several digital devices were seized from the home and contained “deviant’ pornography, the arrest report said. While no child pornography was discovered on the seized devices, the report said the primary activity occurred on the cloud and was not stored on the devices.

According to the jail website, Gibbons was being held on $250,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on January 3.

A judge issued an order that Gibbons is not allowed to possess any electronic device or to have any contact with anyone under 18.

