TSA to hold special presentation for travel tips

Unedited press release from Pensacola TSA

A Transportation Security Administration representative will be at Pensacola International Airport tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 5 to provide travel tips and display some prohibited items that have been intercepted in Pensacola. TSA has intercepted 26 guns so far this year at Pensacola International Airport, which is more than any previous year, and 472 guns have been intercepted across the state of Florida this year. A TSA spokesperson will be available to answer questions and remind travelers to leave prohibited items at home.

Please note that this is a media advisory only, and this event is not open to the general public.

WHAT: TSA travel tips and a display of prohibited items intercepted at Pensacola International Airport

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Pensacola International Airport, 2430 Airport Blvd. Meet at the TSA checkpoint.

WHO: Sari Koshetz, Spokesperson, Transportation Security Administration

