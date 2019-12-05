TSA: More than 20 guns intercepted at Pensacola International Airport throughout the year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – TSA agents held a press conference inside the Pensacola International Airport Thursday morning to make sure travelers know what to not bring on an airplane. TSA Spokesperson Sari Koshetz says 27 guns have been intercepted since the start of the year, and one this morning.

“This morning a TSA officer here in Pensacola stopped a firearm from getting through the checkpoint,” Koshetz said. “The gun was loaded with 13 rounds and one in the chamber.”

Koshetz says the amount of guns that have been found this year has set a record. She says it’s not only guns that they have issues with.

“This year to date right here in Pensacola, our office has stopped more than 55 hundred pounds of prohibited and hazardous material,” Koshetz said. “That means you can’t bring your knives, guns or swords on a plane.”

Koshetz says travelers need to check their backs to make sure they do not have anything prohibited in there. You could face a fine or jail time.