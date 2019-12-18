Trump impeachment supporters rally off Garden Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — About 100 supporters of the impeachment of President Donald Trump came out Tuesday night to the corner of Palafox and Garden Streets in downtown Pensacola to rally.

The group, NWFL for Bipartisan Impeachment and Removal, protested Trump as the House moves closer to an impeachment vote. The group called it a, “Nobody Is Above The Law Impeachment Protest.”

Betsy Shepherd, a group organizer, told News 5 in November the group is trying to raise awareness that the panhandle isn’t all republican.

“We’re trying to raise awareness that the panhandle is not necessarily Trump Country,” Shepherd said. “We believe there are many people that, while they support our president and the office of the president, they don’t support the person who is in the role right now.”

The group has led several protests, most being at the busy intersection of Palafox and Garden.

“We’ve got people from Destin, Alabama, Fort Walton,” Shepherd said Tuesday night. “We’ve even got people from Michigan who are snowbirding down here.”

Many drivers and supporters of Trump’s impeachment followed protesters’ sign instructions that said “Honk to Impeach!” Others screamed “Trump 2020” at the group.

The full House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on the two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon about several Republican representatives who supported him, saying the potential impeachment will not hurt his 2020 goals.

“Democrat ‘leadership,’ despite their denials, are putting tremendous pressure on their members to vote yes on this ridiculous Impeachment,” the tweet said. “If they vote yes, it will be much easier for Republicans to win in 2020!”

