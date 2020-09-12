Tropical Storm Sally may bring wind and heavy rains to Santa Rosa County, make preparations now

Unedited press release from Santa Rosa Public Information Office

Sept. 12, 5 p.m. – Tropical Storm Sally has formed in the gulf off south Florida and a tropical storm watch is now in effect for Santa Rosa County. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours. The county is also under a flash flood watch.

Sally is expected to produce rainfall amounts of five-to-10 inches across the panhandle, and six-to-12 inches with isolated amounts of 18 inches over the central gulf coast from Sunday into the middle of next week. Sally is expected to be a slow moving system that will continue to produce heavy rainfall and considerable flooding. Flash, urban and rapid onset flooding along small streams and minor-to-moderate flooding on rivers is likely.

Visit Santa Rosa County’s Know Your Zone for evacuation zone information. No evacuations have been called at this time.



Sign up for emergency alerts at www.AlertSantaRosa.com.



Make sure you and your family have a plan for where you will go if evacuations are called for your home – and make sure your plan includes your pets.

With the chance of tropical storm force winds, bring in or secure items which could blow away including lawn furniture, wind chimes, swings and bird feeders while it is not raining.



If evacuations are called, shelter locations will be announced but remember shelters are a last resort option. Make a plan to stay with friends, family or a hotel away from the area.

For current weather events, visit www.weather.gov/mob. For information on preparing for disasters, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency.

LATEST STORIES: