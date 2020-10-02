Troopers report fatal crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fatal crash was reported to have resulted in one life loss Thursday at the intersection of State Road 87 and County Road 184 (Hickory Hammock Road).

Florida troopers say a Dodge pickup hauling a utility trailer was traveling southbound in the inside lane of State Road 87 as a GMC pickup was traveling east on County Road 184.

The driver of the Dodge entered the intersection on a red light and collided with the left side of the GMC.

The driver of the GMC was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

