Troopers investigating fatal crash in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Crestview Wednesday afternoon.

According to the FHP Traffic Map, the accident happened around 2 p.m. on North Ferdon Boulevard and Prospect Road.

The FHP says three vehicles were involved in the accident. A white pickup ran off the road into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was killed on scene, according to the FHP.

According to the traffic map, the northbound lane is open, but drivers are urged to use caution.

This is a developing story.

