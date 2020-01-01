Troopers arrest two for human trafficking in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers arrested two people for human trafficking on Interstate 10 in Escambia County Tuesday.

According to the FHP, troopers stopped a 2011 Cadillac Escalade on I-10 near mile marker 3 for a traffic violation. During the stop, the FHP says troopers found the people in the car were Mexican nationals and neither the driver nor the passengers were linked to the vehicle they were in.

The FHP says during questioning, the driver became evasive. Troopers began a search of the car and found two people hidden in the back of the SUV.

The FHP says troopers found multiple items linking the driver and front-seat passenger to human trafficking inside the vehicle.

Julio Ceaser Aguilar Moreno

The driver, Julio Ceaser Aguilar Moreno, has been charged with human trafficking and driving without a license.

The front seat passenger, Jose Ivan Morales Hernandez, has also been charged with human trafficking.

The FHP says the other people in the vehicle have been turned over to the United States Customs and Border Protection.

LATEST STORIES: