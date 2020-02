TripAdvisor ranks Pensacola Beach No. 4 among ‘Best Beaches in America’

PENSACOLA BEACH Fla. (WKRG) — TripAdvisor ranked Pensacola Beach No. 4 in its list of “Best Beaches in America.”

One review on the travel website says “the white sand squeeks as you walk.”

Pensacola Beach trails behind Siesta Beach, Fla., Saint Pete Beach, Fla., and Ka’anapali Beach, Hawaii.

Here is the complete top 10 list:

Siesta Beach, FL

Saint Pete Beach, FL

Ka’anapali Beach, HI

Pensacola Beach, FL

Clearwater Beach, FL

Cannon Beach, OR

Hollywood Beach, FL

Panama City Beach, FL

Litchfield Beach, SC

Napili Beach, HI

