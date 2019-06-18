Trial to start for man accused of killing the mother of his daughter

Updated: The trial started with remarks from the state on why they say Steiger killed Cassandra Robinson. The state says Steiger killed Robinson because she was going to leave and take the baby. The defense says that there’s no direct evidence including DNA or eye witnesses that link Steiger to Robinson’s death. The state spoke about the cargo trailer and the metal drum Robinson’s remains were found in. The state says the items belonged to Steiger. Jurors heard testimony from Robinson’s sister, who said all of her social media posts stopped after February 1st of 2018, the last day she was seen. The trial is expected to continue tomorrow with more witnesses.
Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- The trial of 53-year-old Henry Steiger is set to begin Tuesday. Steiger is accused of killing the mother of his daughter, 25-year-old Cassandra Robinson, and stuffing her body in a green medal drum inside a trailer.
Robinson was last seen celebrating her daughter’s first birthday in February 2018 at their home on East Strong Street in Pensacola, according to police.
Steiger told police Robinson was vacationing in Bermuda because she needed a break from the baby. He said she had received money from a friend and he did not contact her after she left.
In July 2018 police searched Steiger’s home and found some of Robinson’s items. Police learned Steiger had a friend with land and that he parked a white cargo trailer on back in June of 2018. Robinson’s remains were found inside a metal drum in the trailer. The keys for the trailer were discovered in Steiger’s home.