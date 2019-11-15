Trial continues for man accused of stabbing another man to death

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG)- The trial continues today for a man accused of stabbing another man to death. Michael Gant Jr. faces a second-degree homicide charge in the death of William Blalack back in March.

Friday morning jurors heard testimony from a medical examiner who spoke about how deep the victim’s wounds were. She said he had stab wounds all over his body including one 3 inches deep in the back. Blalack later passed away at the hospital.

A deputy also testified about finding Gant after the stabbing. He says Gant was cooperative. The trial is expected to continue with closing arguments on Friday.

