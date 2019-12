This Jan. 14, 2013 photo shows Christmas trees and evergreens brought to Prospect Park, by local residents for use in a recycling program, in Brooklyn, N.Y. The program, run by the New York City Department of Sanitation and the New York City Parks Department, recycles about 150,000 trees a year, turning them into mulch for […]

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has released its list of drop-off sites for Christmas trees.

If you need to dispose of a live tree, you can drop them off at the following locations through January 31, 2020:

Summit Boulevard, next to old Fire Station 3

East Maxwell Street underneath I-110

Bill Gregory Park near the back of the park, dead-end of “W” Street and Navy Boulevard

All decorations must be removed before dropping off a tree.