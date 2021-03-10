Catalytic converters stolen from Santa Rosa Transportation buses

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Thousands of dollars’ worth of catalytic converters were stolen from Santa Rosa Transportation vehicles and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office (SRCSO) is asking for help with information.

The six busses and vans the converters were taken from are used to transport residents throughout the county to hospital visits.

SRCSO says this has become an increasing trend in recent months and apparently there is a market for these converters now. And now they are urging residents to be on the lookout.

PIO for SRCSO Sgt. Rich Aloy says, “They are targeting areas that have larger styled vehicles like trucks, busses, church vans and that kind of thing. I think it’s for several different reasons. One is the cost of these converters and the other thing is if you have a van and only use it once a week such as a church then it would be liable to get hit because it would take a couple of days to realize it’s gone.”

There is a $3,000 reward for the estimated total of over $6,000 worth of equipment stolen.

There are currently no new leads in the investigation.

If you do have any information SRCSO says please call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP.