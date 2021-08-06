Traffic stop leads to drug, concealed gun arrest in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A man faces drug and firearm charges after an Escambia County Sheriff Deputy conducting a traffic stop noticed a bag of marijuana and the handle of a handgun in the vehicle.

According to a release on Facebook, it was Deputy Morgan Smith with Trainee Hunter Hatcher who conducted the stop near the 4000 block of East Olive Road in Pensacola.

When Smith approached the car, he noticed the bag of drugs and a gun handle between the console and the passenger seat.

Searching the car, Smith and Hatcher found a 9mm handgun, 49 grams of cocaine, 1.25 pounds of marijuana, a set of scales and more than $2,300 in cash.

Samuel Cooler, Jr., 29, was arrested. He faces charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of a concealed firearm without a license, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.