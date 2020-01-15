Traffic stop attempt and pursuit ends at portable toilet

Unedited press release from OSCO:

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy who attempted to stop a man for several traffic offenses around 4 a.m. had to give chase after the driver took off instead of pulling over.

When the deputy put on his emergency lights on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach the driver of the silver Honda Accord accelerated and headed south on Hill Street. He continued to drive through several stop signs and red lights onto Hollywood Boulevard and throughout the area before ultimately ending up on Islandview Drive where he collided with a portable toilet.

41-year old Larry Hoss Jr of Destin jumped out of the car and began running, but was caught by the deputy while trying to get over a retention wall. While on the ground Hoss was spotted discarding a glass pipe with cocaine residue.

He is charged with fleeing and eluding with lights and siren active, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

