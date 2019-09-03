Traffic shift planned for the new Pensacola Bay Bridge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is an unedited press release from the Florida Department of Transportation.

U.S. 98 eastbound traffic (Pensacola to Gulf Breeze) will be shifted to the new Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday evening, Sept. 4 and U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) on Sunday, Sept. 8.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 17th Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Gregory Street and the CSX Railroad overpass. Drivers will be detoured using Ninth Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90). Access to the visitor’s center, boat ramp, and the Pensacola Bay Fishing Pier will be maintained for local traffic via 17th Avenue.

The temporary configuration for the new bridge will provide two lanes of east and two lanes of westbound traffic, along with a center-lane reserved for emergency vehicles. A multiuse path for pedestrians and bicyclists is expected to be operational near the end of 2019.

With all traffic shifted to the new bridge, construction crews will demolish the current bridge, complete the new westbound structure, and reconstruct the 17th Avenue interchange. All work is currently estimated for completion in mid-2021.

The planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

