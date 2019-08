MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --- This is our first Riales Restaurant Report Card. You can look for these reports each Thursday here on WKRG.com---and we begin in Mobile with a look at some of the low scorers in the latest round of inspections.

A grade below an 85 and requires a re-inspection within 48 hours. Dona's Grocery on Padgett Switch Road scored a 77 on August 14th. Foosackly's on Shelton Beach Road in Saraland scored an 81 on the 12th---Now a note about Mobile County Health Department reports---that public record from the department also comes with a price tag of $25. Why? That's what we'd like to know. We are currently in discussions with the Mobile County Health Department about their policy of charging unreasonable prices for public records.