AVALON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Public Information Office have confirmed the I-10 westbound lanes closed from exit 31 to exit 22 due to an oil spill

A vehicle traveling that direction leaked diesel fuel and the are has now become very slick according to SRCPIO.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office confirms alternate routes are 87 northbound to 90 west then south on Avalon to I-10. Closure time is unknown at this time.