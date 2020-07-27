TRAFFIC ALERT: Destin Bridge EB shut down for fuel spill

UPDATE: 3:21 pm — OCSO says one lane is back open on EB Marler bridge into Destin.

A diesel spill shut down both lanes and causing traffic to backup for miles.

Update: As of 3 p.m., the inside eastbound lane of the Marler Bridge is now open. A traffic crash with a corresponding diesel spill has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Marler Bridge in Destin. It could take several hours to clean up so please take the alternative route into Destin at this time. OCSO Facebook page







FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG)– The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the Marler Bridge leading into Destin is shut down due to a traffic crash Monday afternoon.

The crash is causing traffic to back up into Okaloosa Island.

An alert sent by OCSO says the accident could take 2-3 hours to clear. Expect delays.

DESTIN: All eastbound lanes on the Marler Bridge are shut down at this time due to a traffic crash. MAY BE CLOSED FOR 2-3 HOURS. Alert sent by OCSO

WKRG News 5 has reached out for more information. Keep an eye on the traffic with our live camera below.

