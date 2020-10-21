TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction on Alcaniz street to begin Nov. 10

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Construction will start Tuesday, November 10 at Bartram Park as the

The following is an unedited press release from the City of Pensacola:

Construction of the Alcaniz Street Outfall to Pensacola Bay Stormwater Treatment Enhancement Project will begin Tuesday, Nov. 10 as part of the City of Pensacola’s ongoing efforts to improve water quality of area waterways throughout the city.



This project will provide proprietary stormwater treatment for an untreated 195-acre drainage sub-basin within the Pensacola Bay Watershed. This treatment will be provided by retrofitting the 108” diameter underground stormwater conveyance system at the south end of Alcaniz Street with an underground treatment unit to remove trash, sediment and certain solid pollutants and prevent them from being discharged into Pensacola Bay.



The City of Pensacola awarded a contract to J. Miller Construction of Pensacola for construction of the Alcaniz Street Outfall to Pensacola Bay Stormwater Treatment Enhancement Project.



Construction is expected to take approximately 90 working days to complete, weather permitting.



All work is to be contained within the limits of the city-owned Bartram Park, and no impact is expected to traffic flow or adjacent properties.



A city construction inspector will be monitoring the contractor and project progress daily. During construction, a portion of Bartram Park will be closed to public access, and the contractor will be required to implement all necessary safety precautions onsite.



For questions about this project, please contact City of Pensacola Public Works and Facilities at 850-435-1645.

